As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Market Value Rose, Holder Manikay Partners Decreased Its Holding by $12.00 Million; Integrys Wealth Advisors Position in W P Carey (WPC) Has Trimmed by $681,252 as Market Valuation Rose

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 352,038 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 1.03 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 21/03/2018 – AriDeka Adds BHP, Exits Ontex, Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.36M for 17.93 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 64,001 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0.61% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 57,517 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 225,247 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt stated it has 1,218 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 37,859 shares. Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd stated it has 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Aqr Management Lc invested in 34,963 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 36,638 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Greenleaf Trust owns 4,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan owns 12,900 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.02% or 769,992 shares.