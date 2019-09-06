As Bhp Group LTD Sponsored Ads (BHP) Stock Rose, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Its Holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) as Valuation Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 1.11M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads (BHP) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 61,224 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 54,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 1.67 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 09/05/2018 – BHP’S SPENCE UNION WEIGHS COMPANY’S EARLY WAGE TALKS INVITATION; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 05/03/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY STRONG DESPITE ‘REGRETTABLE’ U.S. TARIFFS: BHP; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 15/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L CEO MACKENZIE SAYS CO IS MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EXIT FROM ITS ONSHORE US BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 23/04/2018 – Brazil Federal Court Extends Deadline for Samarco Dam Settlement: BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston-based arm of French energy co. to move headquarters – Houston Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BHP nears deal on Nimba stake sale – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Tariffs Remain In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares to 45,327 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,493 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos to Present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kratos Awarded $5.7 Million Contract from PSN for Unified Monitoring Solution for Region’s First Very High Throughput Satellite – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Series of Successful Flights – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Receives $12.6 Million C5ISR System Production Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 213,607 shares. Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Stephens Ltd reported 0.55% stake. Impala Asset Llc stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 121,153 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited has 19,271 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 58,160 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.08M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 329,855 shares. Canal Ins accumulated 68,503 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.23% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 470,251 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 62,209 shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.43 million for 117.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.