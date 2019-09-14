As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Valuation Rose, Cqs Cayman LP Has Raised Its Position; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Has Decreased Its Holding

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 111,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 631,027 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.81M, up from 519,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 2.74M shares traded or 50.80% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT (100%) 67M TONS VS EST. 69M TONS; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 22/03/2018 – BHP sees limited impact on steel market from U.S. new tariffs -exec; 18/04/2018 – BHP Cuts Annual Iron Ore Output Guidance on Car Dumper Issues; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 60.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 765,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.76M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.50 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 53,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 11.78M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 16,060 shares to 74,750 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 200,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

