As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Stock Value Rose, Cqs Cayman LP Raised Holding by $6.46 Million; Lionstone Capital Management Has Lifted Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $1.30 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 111,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 631,027 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.81M, up from 519,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 1.43 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 06/04/2018 – BHP EXPECTS TO CUT FRESH WATER USE 15% IN NEXT 5 YEARS GLOBALLY; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Higher Oil Prices, Lower US Tax Rate Encouraging Interest; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – BHP sees limited impact on steel market from U.S. new tariffs -exec; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 203,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 190,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.26 million shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp (Call) by 487,004 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interdigital Inc (Prn) by 13.58 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.92 million shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.