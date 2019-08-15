As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Share Price Rose, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Raised Holding by $13.94 Million; Tpg-Axon Management LP Maintains Holding in Centene Del (CNC)

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 1.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47M, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 902,851 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP EXIT PROCESS ONSHORE US PROGRESSING, DEAL SEEN IN 1H FY19; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 20/03/2018 – CHINA BELT,ROAD POLICY MAY LEAD TO $1.3T IN STEEL DEMAND: BHP

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13 million shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran holds 43,140 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv reported 0.29% stake. Barclays Plc stated it has 799,586 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comerica State Bank owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 94,182 shares. Boston Partners, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.35M shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 275,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cap Guardian Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated accumulated 43,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 327,359 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 4.74% or 819,965 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 129,030 shares. Roberts Glore & Il invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

