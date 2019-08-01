As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Share Price Rose, Segantii Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding by $13.94 Million; Jump Trading Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.79 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 2.71M shares traded or 51.35% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 17/04/2018 – NICKEL-RICH EV BATTERIES SEEN PREFERRED FOR NEXT 10-15 YRS: BHP; 06/05/2018 – BHP’S BALHUIZEN SAYS CHINA REFORMS TO MAINTAIN QUALITY GAP; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY IRON ORE MINED (100% BASIS) 67 MT VS 62 MT A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 18/04/2018 – PROSECUTORS, SAMARCO TO ASK FOR 30 DAYS TO CONCLUDE PLAN, WHICH IS PART OF POSSIBLE DEAL TO END ALL SUITS RELATED TO THE DISASTER IN BRAZIL; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT HAS INTRODUCED A DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 32,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 405,100 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,863 shares. Fenimore Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Llc invested in 4.12% or 4.85 million shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 2.33% or 16.04 million shares. Nwq Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 124,121 shares. Veritas Ltd Liability Partnership reported 10.62% stake. Texas-based Chilton Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 409,967 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs invested in 2.15% or 2.18 million shares. The New York-based M&T Bancshares has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Bank & Trust owns 44,916 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio.