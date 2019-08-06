As Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Market Value Rose, Cqs Cayman LP Has Trimmed Holding by $7.10 Million; As American Airls Group (AAL) Stock Declined, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Position by $1.02 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 32,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.32 million, up from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 5.59M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 131,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 519,620 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 651,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 1.45M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 29/05/2018 – BHP SAYS BMA JV TO SELL COAL MINE TO SOJITZ CORP. FOR A$100M; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S STATE-RUN PEMEX TO OFFER 7 ONSHORE PROJECTS FOR JOINT VENTURES (FARMOUTS) INCLUDING 29 CRUDE, GAS BLOCKS. TERMS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN APRIL WITH RESULTS IN SEP-OCT -CEO; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES STEEL MARGINS AT ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF 2017 LEVELS; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 1.90 million shares to 12.90M shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,719 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 18,647 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 0% stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 5,553 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). M&R reported 9,680 shares. 24,000 were reported by Ruffer Llp. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Lc holds 0.96% or 102,994 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 80,961 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Capital Advsrs Ltd accumulated 144 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 57,016 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Macquarie Ltd reported 10,305 shares. Korea Inv invested in 0.01% or 55,000 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 1.29M shares to 33.80M shares, valued at $45.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 456,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).