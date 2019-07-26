As Bhp Billiton LTD (BHP) Stock Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.35 Million; Dodge & Cox Stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Has Boosted as Valuation Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.46 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 20/04/2018 – Vale says court postponed deadline for Samarco compensation plan; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Federal Court in Brazil Gives 66 More Days for Samarco Damn Settlement; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged; 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 95,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48.08M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 billion, up from 47.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 2.43 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 25/04/2018 – $GSK.GB: FDA warns about $GSK drug; 27/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1500P FROM 1400P; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Earnings Impacted by FX Effects — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Shows Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for Patients with COPD; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Looked at Trelegy Ellipta Treatment for Patients With Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK NUCALA OSMO STUDY PRESENTED AT AAAAI-WAO; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – EXPECTS OUTCOME OF STRATEGIC REVIEW TO BE CONCLUDED AROUND END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

