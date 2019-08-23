As Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Callahan Advisors Raised Stake; Eminence Capital LP Boosted Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding by $1.23 Million; Stock Price Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 5,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 101,563 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 95,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 2.13 million shares traded or 14.07% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 04/04/2018 – BHP UNION SEES GOOD PROSPECTS FOR WAGE DEAL AT GIANT CHILE MINE; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 18/04/2018 – BHP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.52 million, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 362,704 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares to 22,019 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,025 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 36,802 shares to 6.22 million shares, valued at $217.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,089 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

