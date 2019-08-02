As Bhp Billiton (BHP) Stock Price Rose, Earnest Partners Has Lifted by $568,458 Its Position; Bp Plc Lifted Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $864,348

Bp Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 11,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 93,373 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 2.12M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton (BHP) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 10,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.79 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 1.56 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 04/04/2018 – BHP says to quit global coal lobby group, stick with U.S. Chamber of Commerce; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT HAS INTRODUCED A DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 24/04/2018 – UNION AT BHP’S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE SAYS NO ADVANCE AGREEMENT LIKELY BEFORE OFFICIAL TALKS IN JUNE; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – GROUP COPPER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 6% IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 08/04/2018 – Australian iron ore exports to China from Port Hedland rise nearly 12 pct in March

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 6,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bank Na has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). River Road Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stoneridge Invest Prtn Limited Com has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Norinchukin Bankshares The has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mechanics Savings Bank Department holds 0.48% or 27,672 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 97,398 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc reported 20,600 shares stake. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 122 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of stated it has 6.60M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.52 million shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,484 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust Comm has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Advsrs Inc Ok has invested 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Com stated it has 1,050 shares.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) by 9,692 shares to 398,771 shares, valued at $78.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 131,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).