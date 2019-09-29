As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Valuation Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.44 Million; As Flowserve (FLS) Stock Price Rose, Alpha Windward Has Trimmed Stake by $485,835

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 287,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 266,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 553,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 1.67M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Rev $890M-$940M; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP)

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 96.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20,000, down from 10,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 485,316 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FLS’s profit will be $73.46M for 20.91 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 135,185 shares. 108,601 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur The. 37,128 were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 0.01% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 18,467 shares. Logan Mgmt holds 0.1% or 33,754 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 5,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa accumulated 10,967 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Edgepoint Investment reported 8.97% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). M&T Bancorporation has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). The Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 7,434 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 34,664 shares. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 100,000 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 850 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 14,066 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap (IWR) by 12,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: Large DFW company seals deal to expand its HQ, add jobs – Dallas Business Journal” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BGC Partners Updates its Outlook for the Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shareholders Saw Negative Total Returns In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

