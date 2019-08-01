As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stock Rose, Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Upped Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $363,012 as Market Value Declined

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 335,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 778,726 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 443,329 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – CO’S ACQUISITION OF RKF IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 90.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,278 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $172.36. About 3.10M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,468 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 13.29M shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Mirae Asset Invests has 0.06% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 1.63M shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 85,284 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 23,794 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors invested in 14,223 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3.03M shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 518,400 shares. Ims Management invested in 0.15% or 33,510 shares. Proshare Limited Com has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) or 14,604 shares. Stifel owns 36,989 shares.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BGC Partners declares $0.14 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BGC Partners Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Sees Q2 EPS Above Mid-Point of Previous Range – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$4.65, Is It Time To Put BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners Announces Its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,546 shares to 524,080 shares, valued at $24.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 103,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.57 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.