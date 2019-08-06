As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gratia Capital Cut Stake by $5.32 Million; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Cut Teledyne Tech (TDY) Holding by $734,700

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Teledyne Tech Inc (TDY) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 37,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Teledyne Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $7.05 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 125,951 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 1.96 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – CO’S ACQUISITION OF RKF IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners And Newmark Group To Repay Remaining Balance Of $575 Million Unsecured Senior Term Loan; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CANTOR FITZGERALD & BGC AT ‘BBB-‘, OTLK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.04 million for 27.87 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Taking A Look At Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Teledyne Completes Acquisition of the Gas and Flame Detection Business of 3M – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) by 2,540 shares to 227,895 shares, valued at $224.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,855 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 0.16% or 21,650 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 18,427 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Smith Graham And Investment Advsr Limited Partnership owns 43,495 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Community State Bank Na reported 187 shares. Charter Tru Com holds 0.04% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 1,316 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2,185 shares. 540 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Company. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 22,505 shares. Bb&T reported 5,345 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And stated it has 0.12% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 279 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.95 million for 8.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century stated it has 23,390 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 168,450 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 57,535 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 25,809 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 6,983 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Advsr has 0.02% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Pennsylvania Trust Communications invested in 1,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Park Circle stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Stevens Management Limited Partnership accumulated 38,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has 473,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 3,887 shares. Scotia Cap holds 30,600 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 23,794 shares.