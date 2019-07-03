As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stock Declined, Bank Of America Boosted Holding by $463,840; Redwood Capital Management Has Cut Position in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by $700,000

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 731,007 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 92,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 697,721 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 604,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 831,772 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 23/05/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark Group Announce Upcoming Conference Details; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – CO’S ACQUISITION OF RKF IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF YEAR

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “AAM Recognized by General Motors as a 2018 Supplier of the Year Winner – GuruFocus.com” on May 20, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on February 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AAM Names Herbert K. Parker to Board of Directors – PR Newswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AAM Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14M shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 52.03% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.23 per share. AXL’s profit will be $63.36M for 5.05 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). James Incorporated reported 117,270 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 2.12 million shares stake. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 1.38 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% or 128,200 shares. Strs Ohio reported 6,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 123,595 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab holds 0.01% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. 607,072 were reported by S&T Bankshares Pa. Hennessy Advsr Inc stated it has 988,400 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.02% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Sib Lc holds 126,666 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The BGC Partners’ Off-Balance Sheet Saga Continues – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2018. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Acquires Poten & Partners – StreetInsider.com” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.