As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Share Value Rose, Gratia Capital Has Lowered Its Holding; As Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Stock Value Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Stake by $367,068

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 30,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 539,243 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 569,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 394,260 shares traded or 120.39% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 1.96 million shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EACH PARTY, CERTAIN UNITS TO ISSUE LOANS TO OTHER PARTY OR UNITS UP TO $250 MLN OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Successful Execution on Series of Capital-Raising and Deleveraging Actions Undertaken by Cantor and BGC; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.57M for 8.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has 347,864 shares. 1,141 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Research And Mgmt Comm reported 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Credit Suisse Ag has 198,490 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 25.62 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Cahill Advsrs Incorporated holds 10,551 shares. Voya Management Lc owns 210,030 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Group Inc has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Raymond James Trust Na reported 74,963 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 14,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh owns 12,965 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 452,408 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 78,267 shares.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Ab reported 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 332,075 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.27% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Psagot Investment House Ltd invested in 6,400 shares. Legal General Group Plc accumulated 192,782 shares. Muzinich And reported 0.56% stake. Mckinley Limited Liability Co Delaware reported 0.1% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). 6,655 are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 13,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 208,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc owns 92,995 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 192 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 140,761 shares. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Lc accumulated 381,576 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 750 shares.