As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Share Value Declined, Gratia Capital Lowered Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc analyzed 1.06 million shares as the company's stock declined 20.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 2.16 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 197 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 1,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.57M for 9.13 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 13,321 shares to 14,497 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,161 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

