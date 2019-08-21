As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Swedbank Decreased Position in Home Depot (HD) by $337,115 as Share Price Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 724,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.96 million, down from 725,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $219.09. About 1.35M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 77,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 393,273 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 471,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 53,487 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 Anthony Orso Joins NKF Capital Markets as President of Capital Markets Strategies; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Rev $890M-$940M; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP); 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.77M for 8.42 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 13,538 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 20,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,020 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

