As Best Buy Com (BBY) Valuation Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Upped Position; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Valuation Rose While South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $9.93 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 28,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 54,696 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07M, down from 83,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $7.98 during the last trading session, reaching $338.72. About 281,320 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc Com (BBY) by 47.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 18,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 57,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 39,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 533,132 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy reported a forecast-beating rise in same-store sales in the first quarter; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start to Year as New Programs Take Root; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BLN FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST) by 28,550 shares to 81,065 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 10,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,454 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.35 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.