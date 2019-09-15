As Best Buy Co (BBY) Stock Value Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut by $1.51 Million Its Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Holding by $1.42 Million; Share Price Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 59.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 21,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 14,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 36,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 2.51 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS [24]7.AI INCIDENT MAY HAVE COMPROMISED CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE REVENUE $9,109 MLN VS $8,528 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 77C TO 82C, EST. 82C; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Still Sees FY19 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 2%

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (UHS) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 28,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, up from 17,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 662,829 shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 9,055 shares to 2,475 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectrus Inc by 13,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,465 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

