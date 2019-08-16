As Best Buy Co (BBY) Market Value Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Increased Position; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Upped Its Position by $38.15 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 1.23M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $65.66. About 990,495 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BEST BUY CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE REVENUE $9,109 MLN VS $8,528 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO STOP ORDERS FROM HUAWEI: CNET; 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,773 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Samlyn Cap Limited Company has 0.45% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 267,854 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co accumulated 50 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of accumulated 82,294 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Ltd Ltd Com reported 30 shares stake. Whittier Co Of Nevada invested in 283 shares or 0% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd owns 61,326 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Rampart Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 241,661 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 1,850 shares. First National stated it has 29,499 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,000 shares to 24,500 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,200 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt holds 0.95% or 31,017 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 6 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gru Inc holds 0.1% or 3,282 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.13% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sigma Planning owns 3,450 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd reported 3,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Partners reported 6,734 shares. Platinum Inv Management Limited owns 10,720 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 19.54M shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 4,476 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 26,516 are owned by First Manhattan. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 12,802 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Aimz Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.98% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).