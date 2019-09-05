As Best Buy (BBY) Stock Value Rose, Gotham Asset Management Has Increased Position; As Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stock Price Declined, Morgan Stanley Has Cut Its Position

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 53.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 49,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 43,596 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 93,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.46M market cap company. The stock increased 6.40% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 68,229 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 26,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 116,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 89,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 623,392 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 21/03/2018 – Best Buy Is Said to Sever Ties With Huawei on Security Concerns; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – IS NOT UPDATING FOLLOWING FULL-YEAR FY19 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,018 are held by Sei Com. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 113,691 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 57,758 were reported by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 156,912 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City Hldg has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Earnest Prtn Limited owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hawkeye Management Llc reported 197,201 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,813 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 12,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 5,300 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 780,075 shares. 23,600 are owned by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. First Republic Inv Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). First Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 54,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier slumps after outlook disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) Promotes EVP & COO Lorie Tekorius to President & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Greenbrier To Expand Arkansas Tank Car Facility – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Greenbrier Elevates Lorie Tekorius to President – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lack Of Railcar Demand In Spotlight At Investor Conference – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.16 million for 4.38 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 418,971 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $136.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF) by 57,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 119,566 shares to 52,592 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 82,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,870 shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Stocks Rally As Some Health, Security, Safety Products Removed From China Tariff List – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “3 Retail Stocks Rallying on Tariff News – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One holds 150,562 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 4,289 shares. 10,048 are held by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 465,980 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 7,550 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has invested 0.1% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.17% or 11,604 shares. 48,635 are held by Cipher Capital L P. Covenant Multifamily Offices invested 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). 8,391 are owned by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability reported 145,035 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors owns 11,600 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 359 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 172,071 shares. 172,116 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt.