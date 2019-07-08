As Best Buy (BBY) Stock Price Rose, Bridgeway Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $9.98 Million; As Disney (DIS) Shares Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lifted Its Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 140,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 877,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.33 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 955,996 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES UP 7.1% PCT; 20/04/2018 – Best Buy in Five-Year, $1.25B Credit Pac; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.19M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Disney World Follow Its Rival Into Virtual Lines? – The Motley Fool” on June 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “WarnerMedia Plans to Reach 70 Million Streaming Subscribers – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “”Aladdin” Is No “Avengers” — but It’s Everything Disney Could Have Wished For – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibis Capital Llp stated it has 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Vestor Capital Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community And owns 70,746 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 54,150 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs invested in 1,243 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Limited Com invested in 61,249 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Taylor Asset Management Inc has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Fernwood Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,174 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha accumulated 42,801 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Wills Financial Group stated it has 19,413 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Doliver Lp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,852 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs holds 1.48% or 53,437 shares. The Illinois-based Department Mb Retail Bank N A has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Decatur Capital Mgmt reported 1.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 18.17 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Takeaways From This Week’s Surprising Retail Earnings – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Aaron’s Analyst Says Partnership With Wayfair Could Add 4-27% To EPS – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Best Buy Has Strong Growth Formula, But Higher Tariffs Are Looming Issue – Benzinga” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Buy: Growth Is Dead – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Helped by Leasing Option, Investment In Services – Benzinga” with publication date: February 28, 2019.