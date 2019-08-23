As Best Buy (BBY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Its Holding by $1.85 Million; Cambridge Advisors Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,101 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 2.86M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 26,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 64,679 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, down from 90,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 4.39 million shares traded or 64.66% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/03/2018 – Best Buy to Stop Selling Huawei Phones; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE REVENUE $9,109 MLN VS $8,528 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers may have had their payment information hacked; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Best Buy To ‘BBB’ On Better-Than-Expected Results; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS FIRE EDITION SMART TVS BY INSIGNIA & TOSHIBA

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 16.72 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “On-off trade tariffs wreak havoc on US company planning – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:BBY) Earnings Grew 46%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.