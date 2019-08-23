As Best Buy (BBY) Share Price Rose, Sei Investments Company Upped Stake; Smead Capital Management Cut Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $1.71 Million; Share Price Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 9,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 405,108 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.31 million, down from 414,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $194.41. About 1.08M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 30,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 210,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98 million, up from 180,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 3.12M shares traded or 16.89% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 18/04/2018 – Best Buy will become the exclusive retailer of the line-up; 23/03/2018 – FCC chairman to be “proactive” on integrity of U.S. communications supply chain; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS [24]7.AI INCIDENT MAY HAVE COMPROMISED CUSTOMERS; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BLN FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Rev $41B-$42B; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS FIRE EDITION SMART TVS BY INSIGNIA & TOSHIBA; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.42 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 21,116 shares to 8,440 shares, valued at $176,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 15,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,782 shares, and cut its stake in American Superconductor Corp.