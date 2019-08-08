As Best Buy (BBY) Market Valuation Rose, Freestone Capital Holdings Has Cut Position by $628,847; As Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Market Value Declined, Altavista Wealth Management Has Upped Position by $315,112

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,356 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 14,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 289,826 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 8,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 61,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 70,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 794,310 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Best Buy Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 06/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO – FOLLOWING SALES ANTICIPATED UNDER PLAN, CEO JOLY WILL CONTINUE TO RETAIN ABOUT 90 PCT OF HIS CURRENT HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC SAYS 5-YR FACILITY AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWINGS UP TO $1.25 BLN & TERMINATES IN APRIL 2023 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl owns 0.13% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,766 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 35,612 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). State Street Corporation has 0.08% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 7.40M shares. 313,160 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Smith Graham And Inv Advisors Lp invested in 42,690 shares. Bryn Mawr has 1,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 73,757 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 1,400 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com owns 9,613 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.31% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund reported 3,009 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 742,926 shares. Wellington Gru Llp holds 1,551 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,146 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $273.92M for 17.30 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.55% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 59,087 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Limited holds 18,365 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 75,953 shares. Principal Fincl Grp reported 541,406 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp reported 105,201 shares stake. Clark Estates holds 51,300 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon owns 5.07M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 56,584 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 360,320 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.5% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.41M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,032 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 469,524 were reported by Dana Investment Advsr. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Cibc Markets Corp reported 31,002 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.