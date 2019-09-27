As Berry Global Group (BERY) Valuation Declined, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Holding by $5.20 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed Holding by $473,396

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 16,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 52,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 69,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 20.90M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 07/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, down from 200,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 556,747 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 5,158 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 4,854 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% or 646 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap LP holds 5.92% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Hilton Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,853 shares. 10,238 were reported by Advsrs Asset. Sterling Management Limited Co holds 48,753 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 223 shares. Lord Abbett & invested in 0.12% or 689,397 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 696,307 shares. Burney Communications stated it has 0.11% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Utah Retirement has 24,869 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 530,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54M for 10.74 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 212,709 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.11% or 20,187 shares. Addison has 27,127 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.38% stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability reported 4.67 million shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. 24,034 are owned by Bancorp Hapoalim Bm. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 1.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Homrich Berg holds 95,861 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management has 185,738 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 15,171 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 228,644 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,608 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 22,491 are held by Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. 165,000 were accumulated by Ally Fin.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12,720 shares to 14,741 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 22,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,058 shares, and has risen its stake in American Centy Etf Tr.