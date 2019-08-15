As Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Value Declined, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Upped by $429,724 Its Holding; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Valuation Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Increased Stake by $8.43 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 605,564 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 8,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 159,630 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 151,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 576,981 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 70,000 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $107.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,585 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Acquisition of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) May Not Be in Unitholders’ Best Interests – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Real Estate Investments to Ride Out the Current Storm – Investorplace.com” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield to buy Aveo Group in A$1.3B deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record 2018 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners Announces Renewal Of limited Partnership Unit Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 43,802 shares to 884,055 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,443 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontfour Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 4.72% or 65,036 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 3,912 shares stake. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co has 0.6% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 5,065 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 12,715 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Cohen Mgmt accumulated 96,463 shares. 305,359 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Driehaus Capital Mgmt holds 11,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 55,441 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 20,844 are owned by Jane Street Group Limited Com. Prudential owns 12,410 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 21,469 shares. First Manhattan holds 59 shares. 76,421 were reported by Natixis.