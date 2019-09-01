As Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose While Lyons Wealth Management Boosted Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 232,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.87 million, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 565,920 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Invests reported 106,903 shares stake. Cap Guardian Tru owns 343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.01% or 1,865 shares. Palouse Capital invested 1.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Deprince Race Zollo accumulated 1.14% or 373,944 shares. Moreover, Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Com has 1.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brookmont Cap Mngmt has 35,139 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Community Trust And Inv invested in 0.09% or 6,671 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Llc has 29,188 shares. Matrix Asset New York, New York-based fund reported 87,784 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The California-based West Oak Cap Llc has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Edmp holds 1.59% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,543 shares. Adirondack Trust Com has 1,988 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated holds 0.12% or 2,766 shares in its portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 165 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 18,446 shares. 313,937 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability. State Street Corp invested in 1.65 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 0.01% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited holds 0% or 64 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% or 336 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt holds 4,671 shares. Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 137,700 shares. 754,100 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management. Skyline Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 126,600 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).