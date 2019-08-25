As Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position; United Fire Group Has Cut Its U S Bancorp (USB) Holding as Share Value Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.09 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.07M, down from 8.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 829,131 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 6.04 million shares traded or 11.08% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61 million shares to 77.58M shares, valued at $674.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.93 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Llc accumulated 6,160 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Llc has invested 0.12% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% or 1.25M shares. Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 13,228 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% or 1.27 million shares. 93,841 were reported by Federated Pa. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 572,818 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 11,700 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas invested in 100,970 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 24,725 shares in its portfolio. Gratia Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 45,223 shares. Lord Abbett reported 0.12% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7.02 million shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 0.23% stake. Oppenheimer And owns 182,720 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 0.07% or 4,195 shares in its portfolio. United Fire Grp Inc holds 518,675 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.22% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 1,601 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Corporation has 0.13% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv reported 10,825 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt owns 5,144 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 3,895 are held by Ftb Advsr Inc. Smith Moore has invested 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Company owns 275,058 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sather Gru holds 0.48% or 49,056 shares in its portfolio.