As Berry Global Group (BERY) Shares Declined, Pnc Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $356,637; Water Asset Management Holds Position in Smith A O (AOS)

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 6,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 70,415 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 77,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 63,607 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 70,511 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 5,854 shares. Principal Gp has 215,288 shares. Raymond James Fincl owns 29,071 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 40,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc has 15.97 million shares. Savant Capital Lc reported 8,140 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors owns 45,830 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Clearbridge Ltd has 292,852 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il reported 0.1% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 361,880 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 8,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,708 were reported by Fil. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,424 shares or 0% of the stock.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 7,211 shares to 12,795 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 8,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).