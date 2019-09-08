As Berry Global Group (BERY) Shares Declined, Convergence Investment Partners Boosted Its Position by $760,232; Tci Wealth Advisors Holding in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Has Lowered by $712,000

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 128.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 14,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 25,519 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 696,650 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,397 shares to 3,997 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M reported 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monroe Savings Bank And Tru Mi owns 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 719 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Guardian Tru Co stated it has 54,405 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Etrade Llc holds 9,196 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Corvex Limited Partnership owns 26,500 shares. Origin Asset Llp reported 16,629 shares. Nwi Limited Partnership stated it has 80,000 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Wespac Advisors Limited stated it has 2,087 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitchell Cap Mngmt Co has 4.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btc Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,054 shares. Burney Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 970 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Pension invested in 2.71% or 395,541 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 1.84 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 148,368 shares. Sir Capital Limited Partnership reported 351,662 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 925,000 are held by Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Raymond James Financial Advsr has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.2% or 1.11 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3.43M shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 4,714 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 314,532 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 137,700 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 493,128 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 35,475 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 6,331 shares to 21,778 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,217 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).