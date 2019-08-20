As Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Value Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Kla (KLAC) Market Value Rose, Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Holding by $32.64 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 62.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 274,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 711,127 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.92M, up from 436,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 785,249 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS $2B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 232,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.87M, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 983,185 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3,018 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $198.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 104 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,134 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 140,466 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Axa has 37,627 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 9,658 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested in 728 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Beutel Goodman And Company holds 0.99% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Raymond James & reported 136,195 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 0.03% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 27,532 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 27,203 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.05% or 124,014 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 30,537 shares.

