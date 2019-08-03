As Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Value Declined, Frontfour Capital Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.87 Million; Radcom LTD (RDCM) Share Value Declined While G2 Investment Partners Management Raised Holding

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 147,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 589,912 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 442,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.87M market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 3,682 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 52.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 73,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 65,036 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 138,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 2.19M shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 129,473 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & has 0.12% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 4,104 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 623,608 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bokf Na stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 11,978 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,466 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 4,595 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Highline LP stated it has 5.82% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arsenal Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of Seal for Life Industries – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RADCOM Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2018 – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetScout Wasting Away – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Radcom’s (RDCM) CEO Yaron Ravkaie on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RADCOM to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.