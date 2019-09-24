As Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Price Declined, Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Raised Position by $41.06 Million; Sloane Robinson Llp Raised Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake by $1.40 Million as Stock Value Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 789,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 3.89 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.43M, up from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 286,501 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 413.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 17,978 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 530,925 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “First Republic Bank Issues Notice of Redemption of Series D Preferred Shares – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades First Republic Bank (FRC) to Underweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 62,300 shares to 886,440 shares, valued at $120.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 142,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

More important recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.