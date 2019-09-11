As Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Price Declined, Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Its Position; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Increased Hill International (HIL) Stake

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 163,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.95M market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 176,685 shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – AWARDS HAVE A TOTAL PROJECT VALUE ESTIMATED AT NEARLY $4 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT; 30/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 GUIDANCE, EXPECTS CONSULTING FEE REVENUE BETWEEN $400 MLN AND $415 MLN FOR 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – FIRST CONTRACT FROM RVNL TO PROVIDE PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR EFFORT THAT WILL DOUBLE 120 KM OF RAIL LINE IN VARANASI; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 34,393 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, down from 47,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 1.17M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $119.90 million for 10.78 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,462 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 249,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. 7,791 shares were bought by CHADWICK JAMES M, worth $19,659 on Friday, May 17. 63,000 shares were bought by Sgro David, worth $140,560.

