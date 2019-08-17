As Berry Global Group (BERY) Share Price Declined, Park West Asset Management Lifted Stake; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Smead Capital Management Lifted Position by $692,860

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.48 million shares traded or 37.31% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 265,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.83M, up from 659,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 855,960 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 838,000 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $39.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Berry Announces Sustainability Strategy – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RPC accepts Berry Global’s $4.37B takeover offer, beating Apollo – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global Signs the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 21,978 shares to 855,785 shares, valued at $86.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

