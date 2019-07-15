As Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Value Declined, Holder Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Its Holding; Stadion Money Management Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Decreased by $360,256

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 88.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 126,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,997 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 142,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 1.01 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 13,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.43. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.54 million for 12.69 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Lp reported 117,025 shares. 38,521 are held by Art Advsrs Ltd Co. 23,600 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Whitebox Ltd Liability stated it has 0.31% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 11,159 were accumulated by Driehaus Cap Limited Liability. Sei Invests holds 0% or 19,642 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 313,937 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates holds 0.98% or 307,938 shares. Atria Investments Limited reported 3,812 shares. Eminence Ltd Partnership owns 11.01 million shares or 8.83% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 175,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 9 are held by Cwm Ltd Llc. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 314,532 shares. Park West Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 925,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 129,473 shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Berry Joins New Global Alliance to Help End Plastic Waste in the Environment – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering – Business Wire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Global – Stable Growth At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of First Priority Senior Secured Notes and Second Priority Senior Secured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,958 shares to 41,791 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 19,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.22 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial reported 57,146 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited has 2,362 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Btim Corp has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arrow, New York-based fund reported 49,615 shares. 4,686 were accumulated by Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. D L Carlson Grp Incorporated reported 44,846 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 208,762 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Park Circle has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 168,178 shares. Clark Estates Inc reported 5,720 shares. Indiana Tru And Invest Management holds 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,847 shares. Maryland Capital Management stated it has 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisory Serv Net Limited Com reported 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 454,091 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million. Shares for $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima.