As Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Value Declined, Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $32.30 Million; American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Holder Towercrest Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 1.27M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 609,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.62M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 1.37 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares to 986,878 shares, valued at $36.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advisors holds 4,896 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.03% or 24,541 shares. The New York-based Lomas Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 6.82% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 2.47% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 876,114 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc invested in 12,715 shares. Bamco Ny holds 800,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 126,600 were accumulated by Skyline Asset Lp. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 11,978 shares. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 15,702 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 169,501 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 10,786 shares.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,402 shares to 196,964 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 113,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,197 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Com holds 0.02% or 4,251 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,650 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 551,182 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cna Fincl has 74,881 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt accumulated 825 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co invested in 1,124 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Cap Mngmt Lc holds 497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Pa accumulated 0.06% or 16,657 shares. Connable Office Inc owns 64,759 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn holds 12,105 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 417 shares. Bbr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Blackrock invested in 0.13% or 65.99M shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0.16% or 378,458 shares.