As Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.91 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Hl Financial Services Has Boosted Position

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,067 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78M, down from 236,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 725,242 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 946.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 124,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,331 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 13,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 3.42 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8,316 shares to 10,133 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 21,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,055 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Etf.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "eBay, Target Piggyback Off Amazon's Prime Day Announcement – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.55M for 13.16 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Berry Global: Undervalued Packaging Business With 50+% Upside – Seeking Alpha" on October 29, 2018