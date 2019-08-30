As Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $190.72 Million; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Boosted Holding by $82.29 Million

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 147.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.22 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 119,903 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.09M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.07 million, down from 8.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 48,470 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,715 shares to 185,089 shares, valued at $217.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Manufacturers Life The invested in 338,023 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Investment Management holds 74,329 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 435 are held by Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 25,650 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.4% or 131,193 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc has invested 0.74% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Korea Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Thematic Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 707,101 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur Company has invested 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 12,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 81,396 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs. Pcj Counsel invested in 0.07% or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 52,296 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lorber David A accumulated 2.92% or 1,964 shares. Lonestar Mngmt Llc has 200,067 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 691,679 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Boston Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 294,593 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc reported 689,344 shares. Signaturefd Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 223 shares. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability has 186,621 shares. Park West Asset Management Lc reported 2.19% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 21,469 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 157,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sir Cap Mgmt LP owns 3.48% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 351,662 shares.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 29.00M shares to 37.50M shares, valued at $57.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 77.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC).