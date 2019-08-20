As Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Decreased Holding by $1.33 Million; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined While Greenwood Capital Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $483,525

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 4,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 5,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 9,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $96.2. About 1.93M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 453,313 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 502,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 231,164 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Berkshire makes acquisition, weeks after surprise CEO departure – Boston Business Journal” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Warren Buffett Would Love Our Top Long Pick For 2014-Berkshire Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2013, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“ SIFI and GPIC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Berkshire Bank names 2 black business leaders to board – Boston Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 46,211 shares to 452,425 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 292,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC).

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $35.12M for 10.86 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold BHLB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 3.33% more from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company reported 131,218 shares. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management owns 6,650 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rockland accumulated 35,270 shares. Systematic Finance Management Lp has 0.65% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 693,215 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 6,044 shares. Mackenzie reported 73,221 shares. Hennessy accumulated 160,000 shares. 362 were reported by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Amer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Massachusetts Fin Service Co Ma invested in 0% or 373,843 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0% or 3,404 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 40,000 shares stake. Westwood Grp owns 1.09M shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $40,824 activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,820 shares to 9,486 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf by 80,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc owns 24,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 190,896 were accumulated by Snyder Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag has 267,701 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 568 shares. 22 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com. 221,613 were accumulated by Td Asset. Scopus Asset Management Lp holds 467,600 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 601,641 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Westpac Banking invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Shellback Capital Lp holds 1.19% or 95,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 113,717 shares. Capital Growth Mngmt LP accumulated 420,000 shares. 500 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gp.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.72 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.