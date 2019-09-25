As Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Share Price Rose, Ejf Capital Decreased Position; Argan (AGX) Holder River Road Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 62.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 326,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The hedge fund held 195,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, down from 521,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 216,207 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 35.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 154,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 586,112 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77M, up from 431,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 70,421 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan: A Natural Acquisition Target – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Behind The Numbers Of Argan – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Argan, Inc. (AGX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd Class A (NYSE:LAZ) by 66,546 shares to 928,606 shares, valued at $31.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 49,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,756 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold BHLB shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Inv Inc has 12,167 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.21% or 551,692 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd reported 0.03% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Comerica Bank invested in 0.01% or 43,162 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). St Germain D J Communications Incorporated holds 0.04% or 10,663 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1,228 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 40,730 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 15,954 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.75% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Raymond James invested in 0% or 15,336 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Company stated it has 502,856 shares.

Analysts await Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 4.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BHLB’s profit will be $34.10M for 11.25 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Berkshire Hills Completes SI Financial Group, Inc. Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Berkshire Hills to Acquire SI Financial Group – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Berkshire Bank closing four branches in upstate New York – Albany Business Review” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hills welcomes Baye Adofo-Wilson, Rheo A. Brouillard and William H. Hughes III to Board and announces additional changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 37,064 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 539,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).