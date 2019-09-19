As Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 98,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 551,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.32M, up from 453,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 138,800 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 14,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,905 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 28,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.67. About 2.87M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.05; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,745 shares to 20,574 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $539.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 37,500 shares to 227,486 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $37,240 activity. Shares for $21,607 were bought by DAVIES JOHN B on Monday, June 10.

