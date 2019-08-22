As Berkley W R (WRB) Valuation Rose, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Raised by $1.33 Million Its Holding; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Holder Polen Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 266,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $292.35. About 111,144 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 70,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 48,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17 billion market cap company. It closed at $71.92 lastly. It is down 40.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2,799 shares to 72,508 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,386 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Gru Incorporated owns 1,558 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Centurylink Invest Mgmt Company stated it has 5,246 shares. Bristol John W & Com Ny reported 250,153 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rothschild Asset Us Inc has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 76,954 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,452 shares. 28,152 were reported by Eagle Asset Management. Moreover, Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability Company has 5.17% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 178,203 shares. Adirondack holds 344 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,100 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division reported 0.28% stake. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fosun International Limited invested in 900 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ledyard Bancshares owns 16,640 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.