As Berkley W R (WRB) Valuation Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Increased Its Holding; Lyon William Homes (WLH) Market Valuation Rose While Gmt Capital Cut by $10.50 Million Its Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 34,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 151,628 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, up from 117,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 496,051 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 699,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.23 million, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $653.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 285,212 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 29,400 shares to 470,346 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 41,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 36,874 shares to 253,354 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mount Ins Grp Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,709 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

