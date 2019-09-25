As Berkley W R (WRB) Valuation Rose, New Vernon Investment Management Boosted Holding by $3.08 Million; As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Share Price Declined, Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Cut Stake by $1.24 Million

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 210,356 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 21,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 409,832 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.11 million, down from 431,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62. About 1.20M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.40M for 16.15 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,620 shares to 670,778 shares, valued at $78.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 67,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

