As Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Value Rose, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Upped Its Stake; As Constellation Brands Class A (STZ) Shares Declined, Aureus Asset Management Has Upped by $3.34 Million Its Position

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (STZ) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 19,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 108,453 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, up from 89,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 529,553 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 70,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 48,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 792,885 shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canopy Growth Stock Suddenly Has Become a Turnaround Play – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canopy Growth’s New CFO Has a Credible Plan to Revive the Company – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands to Book $54 Million Loss From Canopy Growth Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,737 shares to 66,410 shares, valued at $11.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,770 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.47% or 36,664 shares. 20,596 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 21,640 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 242,925 shares. Acadian Asset Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 637 shares. Lazard Asset Management accumulated 29,474 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 5,356 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 376,676 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 7,876 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 32,401 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Limited Com accumulated 13,515 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Third Point Ltd Co accumulated 2.05% or 1.05M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 7,941 shares.