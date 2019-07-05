As Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Value Rose, Cibc Asset Management Boosted by $332,892 Its Position; Northwest Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Position as Stock Price Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 3,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,498 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 40,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 210,171 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $331.57. About 136,209 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 06/03/2018 – FICO Cybersecurity Insurance Dashboard Gives Underwriters Powerful Modeling and Analysis Tools; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,981 shares to 91,618 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,568 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 12,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 73,289 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 3,537 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 17,343 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Amer Century reported 62,411 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 284,396 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.06% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Adirondack Tru holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 110,755 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 359,147 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 115 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.03% or 45,445 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $10.14 million activity. $1.95 million worth of stock was sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, January 8. Leonard Michael S also sold $470,767 worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares. Shares for $1.91 million were sold by Wells Stuart. Scadina Mark R also sold $2.32 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares.