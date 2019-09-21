As Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Rose, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Increased Holding; Brave Warrior Advisors Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Trimmed by $3.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 29,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.04 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.94M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS Boosted 11c by Mark-to-Market Gains on New Accounting; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Financial Mgmt has invested 2.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Massachusetts-based American has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kopp Inv Lc owns 5,477 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Eastern Comml Bank reported 318,571 shares. Lifeplan Grp stated it has 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ami Investment Management Incorporated accumulated 68,333 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc has invested 3.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bessemer Securities Llc invested in 0.36% or 7,685 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc holds 40,982 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,567 shares. 151,730 were reported by Wilsey Asset. 5,542 are owned by Sns Fincl Group Limited Liability Corp. Garde Cap Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,000 shares. Sigma Counselors reported 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.71B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.