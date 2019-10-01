As Berkley W R (WRB) Shares Rose, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Raised Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Holder Aspiriant Has Lifted Its Holding

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 50.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc bought 10,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 20,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 141,563 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $123.91. About 2.32 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 1.16M shares to 77,249 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Lc holds 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 43,669 shares. 5,522 are owned by Mcrae Mgmt. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Wealth Advsr accumulated 25,399 shares. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore has 1.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aureus Asset Limited Company accumulated 6,194 shares. Westwood Gru has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 90,359 shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2,380 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Personal Capital Advsrs accumulated 0.54% or 484,162 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baxter Bros Incorporated holds 1.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 57,650 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com invested in 5,882 shares.